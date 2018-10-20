JKML constitutes committee for commercial exploitation of Sapphire

Mir BaseeratSrinagar, October 19
Jammu and Kashmir Minerals Limited (JKML) has roped in M/S Mineworks Pvt. Ltd, Delhi to tap the potential of precious gemstone Sapphire found in remote region Padar in Kishtwar district for commercial purposes
The largest Kashmir Sapphires crystals are almost 12.5 cm in length and 7.5 cm in width. The colour is mainly pale to dense blue but Violet, Pink, Green and Yellow Sapphires are also found.
An official from JKML department said the exploration and exploitation of Sapphire mines they would jointly explore and exploit the sapphire mine.
The extraction of gemstone according to officials was difficult due to lack of like scientific exploration and facilities.
"There were some major issues due to which commercial exploitation was not possible,” said the official.
According to a GAD order, a group of officers comprising of Administrative Secretaries of Home Department, Finance Department, Planning and Development and Monitoring Department and Assistant Secretary of Department of Law has been constituted who shall make the recommendations to move forward on the project. Administrative Secretary Home Department will be the chairman of the Committee.
The Group of Officers, based on critical assessment shall make recommendations to move forward on the project. The committee has to file the report by 30 October, 2018.
"Once the project of Sapphire extraction will start, it will definitely bring revenue to the state," he added.
He added Kashmiri sapphire has a very good international value and once the project which can fetch the state good revenue.
"We don't have any fixed rate for these sapphires, it is decided in the auction by the bidders and it depends how much they pay for one Sapphire stone."
However, the department denied the complaints of smuggling going on at the mining area.
He said "It's not in my notice but maybe it is possible because Sapphires are very precious and people take advantages but the law is very strict in that."
The Padar mines were discovered in late 19th century and produced a rare kind of Sapphire. The gemstone is renowned world over its clarity and transparency.
The gemstones mined during the era of Maharaja Ranbir Singh fetch huge amount of money whenever they were auctioned.
The Kashmir Sapphire deposits were accidentally discovered by local people after a hillside slipped away in 1881 in Padar area.
Kashmir Sapphires are regarded as the purest form of Sapphire found anywhere in the world, making them highly valued.
Sapphires also come under very strict laws, since the time of Majaraja Ranbir Singh.
It comes under a law called "Rahgiri" which means if anyone tries to approach the mines, he has to first of all notify the concerned police station, and they have to accompany the person to that particular area, otherwise they cannot get the permission to visit the mine.
And also, if anyone approaches the mine without permission is dealt strictly according to the law.