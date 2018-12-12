JKMHC, Tourism deptt celebrate International Mountain Day

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering and Hiking Club in collaboration with department of tourism Kashmir on Tuesday organized United Nations General Assembly designated “International Mountain Day” here at Department of Information.
Former Director General Tourism Mohammad Ashraf who was the chief guest on the occasion highlighted the importance of the day.
He said the day is being celebrated throughout the world to create awareness about the mountains.
He also gave the brief history of the JKMHC and also highlighted its role in creating young pool of adventurers.
President JKMHC in his inaugural address highlighted the activities of the club for past several years.
He said the Club has been organizing the International Mountain Day since 2011, which has become a regular annual affair to showcase its activities and achievements.
He also highlighted the introduction of ‘Sunday Treks’, which, he said, has become popular among the youth and sees good participation for a day trek to different places.
President JKMHC also highlighted swimming camp which tourism department organized at Nageen Club in which over 1000 youth learned swimming skills in two years.
On the occasion, a special souvenir in the form of a 32-color page book was also released which was dedicated to Adil Shah who was the leader the group which scaled Kolahoi peak on September 6, 2018. However, while descending to advance base camp, Adil and his colleague Naveed Jeelani died due to a rock fall. The souvenir highlights Adil Shah’s achievement who had trekked over 145 alpine lakes in Kashmir – a rare feat no one has achieve so far from the State.
Adil Shah was also given lifetime achievement award posthumously which his parents and his brother received on the occasion.
Various short films were also screened during the event showcasing some of the achievements during the year.
Notable among them include Kolohai Glacier Expedition, adventure activities of Adil Shah, Tatakoti Expedition, Stok Kangri, ice-climbing events, 200 km ultra marathon run by Hamid Aziz from Kargil to Srinagar, sky running of great lakes by Tufail Qureshi and Nawab Moazam Khan.
On the occasion, certificates and mementos were also distributed among the achievers and new members of the club.
JKMHC also launched its official website during the event which will keep adventure lovers updated about its activities and also archive old activities and achievements so that people have easy access to the information about various adventure activities. Deputy Director Tourism Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director tourism Recreation Sarfarz Mohammad, Deputy Director Tourism Enforcement Amrjit Singh, Vice President JKMHC Moazum Bakshi, its senior members, Fayaz Bala, Naseer A Mir were also present on the occasion.
