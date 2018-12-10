JKMHC celebrates International Mountain Day on Tuesday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering and Hiking Club will celebrate International Mountain Day 2018 on 11 December 2018 at Information Department Auditorium.
This year, JKMHC is dedicating this day to Adil Shah was killed while climbing back from Kolahoi glacier expedition on September 8, 2018.
During the event, the JKMHC will also release colored 32-page souvenir highlighting the achievements of Adil Shah and also the activities of the club it conducted this year.
The celebration will feature short speeches, presentations, Sunday Treks by the club, Expeditions it conducted this year, Expedition to Mount Tatakuti, Adventure Sports Achievements, Kolahai expedition, tragedy and rescue, obituary to fallen friends on Kolahoi, distribution of awards and mementos.
JKMHC has urged its members to participate in the function.