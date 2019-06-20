JKMEGA demands regularization, expansion of Mechanical Divisions

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The council member meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Mechanical Engineering Graduates Association (JKMEGA) was held to review the status of long pending issues like regularisation, promotions, expansion and cadre management.

The quorum present expressed displeasure over the non serious approach of administration in issues of expansion of Mechanical cadre.

The association said non utilsation of Mechanical Engineering in J&K state, in modern Mechanised world is unfortunate and has given rise to ineffective public delivery of services and unemployment .

It said the stores procurement department (SPD) as an state Asset has been made defunct despite being only source to procure quality standard material through global tendering and high quality tests.

“Unfortunately, vital state items have been preferred to procure from vendors by non professionals without proper standard of testing, storage and supply.”

The slow process of HRM wing regarding regularisation, finalisation of seniorities at all levels and non filling of vacancies especially at AE, AEE, XEN and CE level has affected fraternity by additional charge menace.

The president JKMEGA, Er Firdous Bhat has expressed displeasure over the step-motherly behavior to Mechanical Wing and has appealed to the higher ups that the issues like regularisation, promotions to all vacant posts, finalisation of seniorities, expansion Mechanical Divisions in MED,PHE, I&FC and other departments , creation of Mechanised Disaster wings at District level etc may be done & addressed at an earliest without compelling the fraternity for confrontation mode