July 16, 2019

JKMBA organises Razdan Top cycling expedition

Continuing with its efforts to explore high-altitude destinations, Jammu and Kashmir Mountain Biking Association Sunday organised expedition from Bandipora to Razdan Top and return on Sunday. Nineteem members of the association from different professions participated covering 84 kilometers and scalling an altitute of 11,672 ft at Razdan top. The Rasdan Pass crosses through highest meadow in the journey and is a perfect picnic spot with tall pine trees rising majestically on the ridges.
The riders were flagged off at Bandipora. Secretary General, Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation Maqsood Misri, who also completed the ride, was the chief guest on the on the valedictory function.
He hailed the riders for completing the expedition.
He said, "The prevalence of rampant drug abuse needs to be addressed by one and all to save our future generations and our society. Sports will keep away youth from indulging in such menance.”
He appriciated JKMBA for such event and said adventure activities are important part of life which should be promoted".
Mohammad Amin Lone of Ganderbal was declared as the ‘disciplined rider’ for showing his sportsmenship, team work and leadership qualities during the expedition.
JKMBA, Vice President Er. Mushtaq Wani, presented vote of thanks to District Administration Bandipora, Forest Department and other people, who supports JKMBA during this expeditions.

;