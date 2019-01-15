JKMBA elects Rauf Tramboo as President, Damna as VP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Mountain Bike Association (JKMBA) held its 4th Annual General Meeting on Sunday here at Hotel Shahenshah Palace wherein all the members of the association participated.
In the meeting, Anual General Report was presented to the members in which members were informed about the organisational development and mountain biking activities which took place in year 2018.
In the AGM Rauf Tramboo was elected as its new president, Bashir Damna as Sr. Vice President, Jamsheed Jeelani and Er. Mushtaq Wani as Vice Presidents.
The association discussed Activity Calendar for the year 2019 and it was decided that association will organise Sunday rides as per routine.
It was also decided that long distance monthly rides will be organised in different districts to engage more riders as a part of the awareness campaign.
President JKMBA Rauf Tramboo said that association will take an initiative to open mountain biking clubs for youth and encourage people in general to use cycles for office going and will also create awareness campaign in general public including schools, colleges about the importance of cycling in health and environmental benefits too and also to avoid traffic jams and promote eco-friendly atmosphere."
Rauf Tramboo further said that the association will also take initiative to develop Mountain trails for Mountain Biking in Zabarwan range of Srinagar and other Forest areas of the valley with the help of department of forests."
On the occasion, the members suggested organizing expedition around the valley to make more people aware about the importance of sports and promote adventure tourism and explore more unexplored areas on mountain bikes.
The association will also organize a workshop for maintenance of cycles for riders under the technical guidance of Umer Nabi - national cyclist who will be the incharge of this workshop.
JKMBA also formed a Disciplinary Committee for the riders for which Vice President Er. Mushtaq Wani was elected as chairman and A R Bhat, Asif Bhat and Yasir Makhdoomi will be its members. At the end of the meeting Secretary General Riyaz Wani presented vote of thanks to all members.