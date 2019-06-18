JKLF reacts over NIA chargesheet, says forging unity no ‘crime’

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Spearheading a peaceful political movement for resolution of internationally recognized issue, forging unity among people, reaching out to the affected people with help and assistance was no crime, Jammun and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) spokesperson said on Monday.

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said that NIA’s charge-sheet against JKLF incarcerated chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and others wasn’t “only hilarious but actually speaks volumes about the desperation of so-called biggest democracy to legalize the illegal and arbitrary arrest of conspicuous political personalities like Muhammad Yasin Malik.”

The acting chairman of JKLF Abdul Hamid Butt, while commenting upon the fresh statement issued by NIA in terror funding case. Butt termed the media charges framed against Yasin Malik as “absurd, concocted and hilarious.”

“Blaming those who were incarcerated in Indian jails for killings in 2016 is not only pathetic but a cruel joke put forth by Indian democracy which “is desperate to legalize the illegal and arbitrary arrests of political leaders, activists and other people.”

The spokesperson said that JKLF chief Yasin Malik is being accused of spearheading a peaceful political peoples movement, forging unity among nation and also providing a helping hand to the affected people. “We want to ask Indian rulers, the international community and also the legal experts that how is forging unity, spearheading a political movement and reaching out to the affected of violence with help a crime,” he said.