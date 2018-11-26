JKLF holds candle-lit protests against ongoing killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 25:
Various leaders and activists of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) along with people from different walks of life Sunday staged two candle-lit protest rallies here at Koker Bazar and Maisuma Lal chowk against ongoing killings in Kashmir especially from last three days at Bijbihara, Shopian and Pampore.
In a statement a JKLF spokesperson said dozens of JKLF leaders led by Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi held candle light protest demonstrations against the killings across Kashmir valley.
Raising ‘anti-India slogans and criminal silence of the international community over the situation in Kashmir, the JKLF leaders and activists along with people paid homage to martyred Kashmiris’, the spokesperson said.
“While addressing the gathering, JKLF leaders said that Indian mindset has crossed every limit of excesses and cruelty in Kashmir and the way international community is sitting as a mute spectator on it is criminal and most disgusting,” spokesperson added in a statement.
“The protesting leaders said that government forces are enjoying a complete impunity and have been ordered to kill Kashmiris at will by their so-called political masters. The forces are spilling the blood of Kashmiris without any repentance,” the spokesperson further said.
Paying rich tributes to the martyrs, the protesting leaders said Kashmir has been turned into a ‘slaughter house where forces are free to kill, maim, torture, vandalize, harass common people in order to put Kashmiris into submission and strengthen the control of India over Kashmir.’
They said that India and its ‘stooges in Jammu Kashmir are daydreaming of defeating a people’s revolution and resistance by military means but they fail to realize that cruelty only strengthens the valor and passion of people and they will taste a defeat in the end.’