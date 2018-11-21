JKLF condemns Malik’s arrest

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 20:
Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) condemns the arrest of its chief Yasin Malik. The spokesman termed his arrest as “highly undemocratic and arbitrary” and against principles of humanity. He said by arresting Malik those claiming to hold elections in the name of democracy stand completely exposed. He paid tributes to four armed youth martyred in Nadigam area of Shopian that include Inamul Haq, Abid Nazir, Mehrajduin and Basharat Ahmed and stated that their sacrifices will not go in vain. The spokesman said that history is the witness that no nation can be suppressed by use of military might.
He strongly denounced the use of bullets and pellets on protesters at Nadigam, Shopian where more than 20 youth including three young girls sustained grave bullet injuries. The spokesman termed the use of force as ‘barbaric’, stating that enjoy full impunity they feel proud while using live bullets and pellets on unarmed protesters and urged the world community to rise to the occasion and take strong note of the ever-rising graph of alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. (KNS)