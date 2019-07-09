JKLF chief’s judicial custody extended till Aug 7

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The incarcerated chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik was on Monday presented before a special NIA court in Delhi—which remanded him to one month judicial custody.

In a statement issue here, the spokesperson said that he would be again presented before the court on August 7. “The ailing JKLF chairman has been shifted back to Tihar Jail after court hearing,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the 3rd death anniversary of militant commander Burhan Wani, JKLF in a statement said: “On 8th July 2016, Indian forces martyred Burhan Wani in custody and immediately after his martyrdom almost the whole leadership including JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested or house arrested by police.”

He said after Wani’s killing, forces opened fire and pellets, killing dozens and injuring hundreds. “This unprovoked state sponsored violence resulted in people’s agitation during which Indians killed hundreds of innocents, snatched eyesight of hundreds and inflicted injuries on thousands of Kashmiris. Not only this, but thousands of young and old were arrested, tortured and tormented during this period,” he said.

“Irony is that instead of regretting excessive use of force against unarmed civilians and democratic resistance, so-called Indian democracy chose to dub this people’s revolution as a sponsored and paid one and started blaming the already caged resistance leadership for all what was happening,” the spokesperson said. “A concocted and fictitious case in the name of so-called militant funding was given birth by NIA and dozens of senior resistance leaders including JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik have been till date booked in the said bogus case and lodged at infamous Tihar Jail.”

The spokesperson said it is the duty of the international community, UN, EU and civil societies to rise above their strategic, economic and other partnerships with India and “save the democratic norms and human rights in Kashmir that are being trampled in the name of democracy.”