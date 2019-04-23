JKLF chief’s deteriorating health deeply worrying: PDP

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday demanded shifting of JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik to Srinagar, terming his declaiming health a major cause of concern and deeply worrying.

In a statement issued here, veteran PDP leader Mohammad Sartaj Madni said that government of India cannot ignore the mounting concerns of the people of the state about the deteriorating health of incarcerated JKLF Chief. He said that Malik’s family has already expressed its concern over the way in which health of their son is sadistically being ignored in an outright manner and that there are apprehensions that if adequate medical facilities aren’t put in place for Malik, his life could well be in danger.

He said that even if ideologically there is a deep chasm between separatists and New Delhi and their views do not square with each other, vindictive approach against them is unconstitutional, illegitimate and inhuman.