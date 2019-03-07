JKLF chief Yasin Malik booked under PSA, being shifted to Jammu jail: Spokesman

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA), a party spokesman said on Thursday .

"He is being shifted to Kot Balwal jail in Jammu,” he said. On February 22 Malik was detained from.

His residence was lodged at Kothibagh police station here.

“Today morning, he was informed that he has been booked under PSA and will be shifted to Kotbalwal jail,” the spokesman said.

JKLF "strongly condemed" the “arbitrary arrest” and use of PSA against a political leader, he said.

The spokesman termed it as a “glaring display of frustration of Indian rulers and their abettors" in Jammu and Kashmir.