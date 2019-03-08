JKLF chief booked under PSA, shifted to Jammu jail

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted to Kot Balwal Jail, Jammu.

“Malik was booked under the PSA. He was shifted to Kot Balwal jail in Jammu,” a JKLF spokesman said.

Malik, who was detained on February 22, was lodged at Kothibagh police station.

“Today morning, he was informed that he has been booked under PSA and shifted to Kotbalwal jail,” said the JKLF spokesman.

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq criticised the booking of Malik under PSA.

“Strongly condemn slapping of draconian PSA and shifting to #KotBalwalJail Jammu of #YasinMalik & others by the authorities. These illegal & undemocratic tactics will not stop people & leadership from demanding peaceful resolution of #Kashmir Dispute in accordance with people’s will,’’ the Mirwaiz tweeted.

A spontaneous shutdown was observed in Maisuma and adjoining areas to protest against booking of Malik under PSA and his shifting to Jammu jail.