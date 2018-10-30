JKLC suspends selection for 28 advertised posts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 29:
Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council has said that the selection for 28 posts advertised by the council has been suspended on the directions of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, adding that “for the first time posts have been advertised for free, fair and transparent selections.”
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) over the phone from Banglore, Secretary Legislative Council Abdul Majid Bhat said that the selection for the 28 posts advertised by the legislative council has been suspended on the directions of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
He said that for the first time posts have been advertised by the Legislative Council to ensure free, fair and transparent selections. The Secretary Legislative Council said, “I have not received any communication from the Governor’s office but on the opening of move offices I will immediately checkup the records and send a detailed reply to the Governor’s secretariat.”
Pertinent to mention that previous regimes appointed dozens of people on vacant positions without following the proper selection procedure but for the first time posts were advertised this year and a recruitment agency from Delhi was engaged for conducting the selection process as legislative council has power and authority to conduct the selection process itself without referring the posts to Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board and Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission. The Legislative Council is an independent institution and has to follow its own rules in case of appointments. (KNS)