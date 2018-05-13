JKJCCS calls on Education Minister

Apprises him about the problems, minister assures full support
Srinagar, May 12
Jammu and Kashmir Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools JKJCCPS) Saturday called on Education Minister Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali to apprise him about the current education scenario and the problems they are facing while running the schools smoothly.
The delegation was led by its President Showkat M Chowdhary who was also accompanied by its senior vice president G N Parry, Vice President M Iqbal and others.
JKJCCPS discussed threadbare the issues confronting education system and the ways for streamlining the functioning of the schools.
JKCCPS informed the minster that the coordination committee ensures that its members provide quality education to the students while also providing state of art infrastructure and facilities.
The Coordination Committee envisages to even impart professional training to the teachers for which it plans to sign Memorandum of Understanding with the top notch schools from other states also.
President JKJCCS informed the minister that the teacher exchange programs will be organised so that teachers from this place visit the top schools in India and see their teaching method which could be employed in our schools here.
JKJCCPS said it would establish a common grievance cell where in parents can register their grievances against any school which will be addressed on priority basis and ensured that the complainant gets satisfactory response.
JKJCCPS urged the minister to take its members on board for any policy decisions vis-a-vis schools.
JKJCCS also urged the minister that registration granted to the schools should be made permanent or at least for granted 10 years.
“Government should also ensure that local investors establish top notch higher secondary schools and professional degree colleges so that students who move to different part of the country and even abroad for professional degrees get such education in the State only.”
The minister gave patient hearing to the delegation and assured that the education system will be further improved.