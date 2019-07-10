JKJCCPS urges Govt to announce summer break

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools (JKJCCPS) has sought immediate announcement of summer vacation for the school students.

In a statement, JKJCCPS President Showkat M Chowdhary said the temperature is soaring and it is difficult for the students to concentrate on studies in the schools.

He said in the past, State government used to announce summer break in the first week of the month of July only and it should not delay the vacation this time.

"We urge higher authorities to take a call on summer break and announce it sooner. It will provide relief to the students," he said.