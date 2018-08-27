JKJCCPS take note of fake news on school fee

Asks admin to take action against rumormongers
Schools hire teachers for full time not for part time: Chowdhary
Srinagar, August 26:
Jammu and Kashmir Private Joint Coordination Committee of Private School (JKJCCPS) has taken strong note of the fake news circulated through social media stating “High Court has ordered Private Schools not to charge any fee during vacation period”.
JKJCCPS condemns such malicious propaganda by some vested interested elements.
The news being circulated doesn’t belong to any orders from J&K high court and thus should be brushed aside.
In a statement, President JKJCCPS Showkat Mohammad Chowdhary said private schools are providing world-class education system to the students by hiring best of the teachers having good experience in teaching.
Chowdhary said the private schools provide employment to thousands of youth as teachers at a handsome salary.
JKJCCPS said despite adverse conditions and not-so-good government policies, private schools are providing state of art infrastructure to the students to bring them up as bright students who can not only excel at state or national level but at international level.
“We provide salary to the teachers throughout the year. There is no way we can stop their salary during vacation period as teaching is not their part time but a full time job at schools,” said Chowdhary.
He has appealed administration to look into the circulation of the fake news on social media and register a case against them as the news has a potential to create imbalance between school and parents cooperation.
JKJCCPS has also appealed parents not to pay heed to such rumors and cooperate with the school administration for any information of query.
Meanwhile JKJCCPS has welcomed the initiative of the DDC Srinagar for providing disaster management training to the students at private schools.
JKJCCPS said it is ready to cooperate with the district administration for the training programme at all the private schools.