JKJCCPS protests to safeguard Article 35A

Urges Supreme Court to dismiss the petition
Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
JK Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools organized peaceful protest demonstrations at Lal Chowk on Saturday to show its support to Article 35-A of the constitution.
Principals, management and senior staff members of many schools joined the protest programme to show their antipathy against any move to tinker with the Article 35-A which bars outsiders from owning property or getting jobs in the J&K.
The protesting school authorities marched from Bund near Ahdoos Hotel to Press Enclave at Lal Chowk where they briefed the media about the implications and serious consequences of fiddling with article 35-A.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Patron of the JKJCCPS, Professor C L Vishen said article 35-A is the link which attaches J&K with the India and if it is repealed then Indian government has not justification of calling the State as an integral part.
“Each individual and each sector is worried about this sensitive issue which can have serious repercussion if government of India doesn’t see the aspiration of the people of the state who have vehemently opposed any move of its abrogation,” he said.
President JKJCCPS, Showkat M Chowdhary said some handful vested interests are behind the petition filed with the Supreme Court on article 35 A and every prudent Indian would not want that government of India would take any decision on the behest of these fringe elements.
“Every religion and every region of this state has indisputably supported the status quo of article 35-A which is the clear indication how serious the matter is if article 35-A is touched,” Chowdhary said.
He added that it seams these elements want to create valley into hell allowing settlement of outsider here and then crushing the natives.
“J&K state is not the only state of India which enjoys special powers under constitution by virtue of such articles,” he further added.
Massive eviction, demolition drive against encroachers held in Srinagar
Srinagar, Revenue department on Saturday conducted a massive demolition and eviction at Chatterhama Village of Tehsil North Srinagar to retrieve the encroached state land.
The demolition drive was led by Reyaz Ahmad Beigh KAS, Sub Divisional Magistrate, (East) Srinagar.
Around 32 violators from the village had encroached on 450 Kannals of state land which was retrieved during the drive.
Around 5 concrete sheds, one bridge of 15 feet besides fencing were also razed to ground by the demolition squad. During the drive, 20 rolls of steel mesh and barbed wire were also seized.
On the occasion, SDM Reyaz Ahmad Beigh said that administration has initiated action against the offenders who have raised illegal constructions and encroachments in the area.
He warned locals of undertaking any encroachment and said the drive would continue. He also said violators will be dealt severely as per the law.
On the occasion, locals appreciated the move of free the state land from the encroachers.