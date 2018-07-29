JKJCCPS, Millat Foundation organize 3-day management programme

Srinagar, July 28:
Jammu and Kashmir Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools (JKJCCPS) organized three day Visionary Management Programme in collaboration with Millat Foundation Education Research and Development (MFERD) which was hosted by Kashmir Harward Higher Education Institute.
The programme was aimed to boost the morale of the teaching community and the management to work against all odds and difficulties.
The programme also strived to give the best to the students by way of inculcating in them moral values and discipline besides making them innovative with exemplary skill development which is the need of the hour.
Speaking on the occasion, President JKJCCPS Showkat M Chowdhary said such programmes will benefit both teachers, management and the students.
He said the management training is also very important for the school staff who can make schools function smoothly and professionally.
On the occasion, Chowdhary urged the Millat Foundation to organize more such programmes in Kashmir Valley for the benefit of the teaching and non-teaching community.
JKJCCPS extended its heartfelt thanks to the resource persons from MFERD Dr. Misbah Din, Mufti Sajad Ahamd, Anwar for their dedicated honest and sincere and professional delivery of the subject.
Besides teachers and managing members from different schools following dignitaries were present Showkat M Chowdhary of Hat Trick Public School, Shabir Ahmad of RP School, Tariq Ahmad of Kashmir Harvard, Imran Ahmad Shah of Legends School, Rouf Ahmad of Mars School, Altaf Gowhar of Children’s Welfare, Riyaz Rehgir of Eve’s Garden, Akhtar Hussain of Allama Iqbal Khurshid-ur-Rehman of GA Sahara Sports, Nisar Ahmad of New Bonivent, Fayaz Ahmad of Mehboob Public, Reyaz Ahmad of Kohsar Public School Khag, Shabir from Hiltop Ganderbal.