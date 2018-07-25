JKJCCPS meets Secretary School Education

Seeks school registration for 10 years
Srinagar, July 24:
A delegation of JK Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools met the Secretary School Education Rigzian Sampheal in his office chambers on Monday.
The delegation was headed by Prof. (Dr.) C L Vishen. The crucial issues related to private schools of the state were discussed.
The delegation drew the attention of the Secretary Education towards registration to the private schools and requested that it should be extended to a minimum of 10 years.
The delegation informed the Secretary School Education that School authorities provide bus services to the students to facilitate their smooth transportation on no-profit no-loss basis.
They said the buses should not be treated as commercial buses and such should not attract taxes and premiums as per the commercial buses guidelines.
The delegation also informed Secretary School Education that on the basis of PPP private schools should be encouraged to establish colleges and higher education institutes in the state so that large numbers of students who move outside the state for advanced learning can avail such facility in the State only.
They also demanded that the term of managing committee of schools be extended from three years to five years which would help in the smooth functioning of the schools.
Secretary Education gave patient hearing to the delegation and promised to look into the matter and try his best to solve the crucial issues facing the private schools.
Those who were part of the delegation include Iqbal Beigh, MY Manzar, Altaf Gowher, Rouf Ahamd, Fasil Agah, Fayaz Ahmad, Owais Raja.