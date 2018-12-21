JKJCCPS discusses transportation, sale of books with Dir School Education

Srinagar, December 20
Jammu and Kashmir Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools called on Director Education Kashmir Dr. G N Itoo to discuss with him issues relating to transport and sale of books at the school premises.
The JKJCCPS delegation was led by its President Showkat M Chowdhary who was accompanied by its Vice President, Secretary General and EC Members.
JKJCCPS President apprised the Director Education Kashmir about the financial issues the schools are facing for its transportation of the services.
JKJCCPS demanded that the seating arrangement for the students should be made as per 1:1.5 ratio.
Dr. G N Itoo gave a patient hearing and assured support to the private schools by taking up the their recommendations with the Commissioner Transport Motor Vehicles Department.
JKJCCPS also apprised the Director Eduction about the request of the parents for arranging sale of the books at the schools as per the MRPs from the publishers.
The delegation informed the Director that schools only provide facility to parents for the sale of the books through booksellers at their school premises. They said a proper bill and receipt as per the MRP is given to the parents. The delegation also informed that the Director Education that the schools update the checklist of the books on their respective websites ahead of the results so that parents have the choice to either purchase the books from the open market or at schools. It said if parents find they have been overcharged or the books have been sold over the prices of MRPs, they can approach the schools administration for its resolution or they can also register the complaint with the Legal Metrology Department for quick action.
Director School Education also agreed that parents should have the choice to purchase the books from the open market.
JKJCCPS said that the parents should be asked to register their complaint if any wit the school administration for its resolution.
It urged the Director School Education that schools should not be blamed or maligned by posting the complaints on social media which tarnishes the images of the schools unnessarily.
“We have a robust grievance resolution system and take quick action for any complaint registered,” it said.
At the end, JKJCCPS thanked Dir Education for giving them patient hearing and expressed hope that their genuine demands would be addressed.