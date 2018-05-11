JKJCCPS calls on Chairperson JKBOSE

Chairperson assures to address problems confronting private schools
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 10:
After the fresh elections, a delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools headed by its President Showkat M Chowdhary who was also accompanied by Prof. C L Veshan, M Y Manzar and other Thursday called on Chairperson of J&K Board of School Education Ms Veena Pandita.
At the outset, the delegation congratulated Ms Veena Pandita on taking over as Chairpersons JKBOSE.
The delegation apprised the Chairpersons JKBOSE about the various problems being faced by the private schools which needs to be addressed for their smooth functioning and for overall improvement of the education system.
The delegation also apprised her about the contribution private schools are making to improve the standard of the education system in the state.
The delegation also took up with her an important issue of renewals.
The delegation told her that schools are submitting their NoCs with the JKBOSE for renewal and registration which sometimes takes time and during which these NoCs also expire.
It was requested to her that till registration is renewed, the authorities should not seek new NoCs from the schools. The NoCs already submitted, which even may have expired, should be considered.
Chairperson gave patient hearing to the delegation and assured us that all the issues will be taken up and addressed.
She also agreed that no NoCs will be sought from schools for registration or renewal if the process of documentation takes times or NoCs expires.
At the end the delegation wished her success for her new assignment and assured here all support from the Coordination Committee.