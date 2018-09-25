JKJCCPS calls on Chairman Fee Fixation Committee

Discuses problems faced by schools, Chairman assures redressal
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 24:
A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools (JKJCCPS) Monday called on Chairman Fee Fixation Committee, Justice (Retd.) Hakim Imtiyaz Hussain and discussed various issues private schools are confronting.
The delegation was led by JKJCCPS President Showkat M Chowdhary who was accompanied by Prof CL Vishen, M Y Manzar, Iqbal Beigh, Er. M Owais Raja, Faisal Aga, Fayaz Ahmad.
At the outset, President JKJCCPS thanked Justice Imtiyaz Hussain for giving them audience and said that the private schools are satisfied with the works of the Fee Fixation Committee.
President JKJCCPS also thanked Fee Fixation Committee Chairman his keen interest in the resolution of the issues of the private schools by listening to school representations individually or at association level.
Chowdhary assured Justice (Retd) Imtiyaz Hussain that JKJCCPS extends its full support to him and his Committee for their endeavors in streamlining the education system in the state. He also apprised him about the works of the private schools in improving quality of the education for the overall development of the students who, he said, have not only excelled at state or national level but at international level.
Chairman Fee Fixation Committee gave patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that all their problems would be solved forthwith.
He also infirmed the delegation that Directorate of School Education is also making efforts to make the functioning of the schools smooth and further said they will announce the orders soon in this regard.
On the occasion, Chowdhary also urged Chairman Fee Fixation Committee to allow the two private schools to plead their case again on the orders of suspension of their recognition of the schools by the Directorate of School Education.
He said the schools should be given the chance so that they can put their case forth on their fee structure.
President JKJCCPS urged private schools of Kashmir division to cooperate with the Fee Fixation Committee and submit their statement files with Committee forthwith so that they can work for the betterment of the schools.