JKJCCPS calls on Advisor Ganai

‘Govt ready to help make private schools more modernized’
‘Govt ready to help make private schools more modernized’
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools Thursday called on Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai.
The delegation led by its President Showkat M Chowdhary included Dr. C L Vishen, Iqbal Beg, G N Parray, Er. M Owais Raja, Faisal Agha, Altaf Gowhar, Rouf Ahmad.
In a statement, JKJCCPS said it raised several issues concerning private schools.
It said the delegation urged the advisor that there was an urgent need for the regulation of the fee in the schools.
In the statement, JKJCCPS says Showkat M Chowdhary also drew the attention of the advisor to the registration of the schools, which he said should be either made a permanent feature or extended to at least for 10 years.
It said Chowdhary also urged the advisor that the term of the managing committee of the schools should also be extended from current three years to five years, which would help in the smooth functioning of the schools.
If furthers said the delegation informed the Advisor that School authorities provide bus services to the students to facilitate their smooth transportation on no-profit no-loss basis.
They said the buses also ply only for nine months during which school remains open for students.
They urged advisor that buses should not be treated as commercial buses and such should not attract taxes and premiums as per the commercial buses guidelines.
The delegation also drew the attention of the advisor to the lack of private higher educational institutes in the state, which they said compels the local students to move outside the state for higher studies costing them lakhs of rupees.
The delegation said private players should be are encouraged to invest in higher education so that the students won’t need to move outside the state for higher studies.
JKJCCPS thanked the advisor for giving patient hearing to them to which advisor assured them that their genuine issues would be addressed in time.
JKJCCPS said the Advisor also appreciated the role of the private schools for providing quality education to the students.
“He urged the delegation that the private schools should work for making their schools more modernized and assured that state government would provide all possible help in that direction.”