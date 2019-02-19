About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JKJCCPS calls for safety of students studying outside JK

Published at February 19, 2019 12:37 AM 0Comment(s)45views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 18:

In the wake of harassment and attacks on Kashmiris students outside the state, Jammu and Kashmir Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools (JKJCCPS) have urged governor administration to ensure safety of the students in all parts of the country.
President JKJCCPS Showkat M Chowdhary said students move outside only for education and need to be treated as students and the state government should ensure they are not harassed in any manner.
Chowdhary also appealed to the university and college heads outside the State to ensure safety of the Kashmiris students and provide them adequate security.
“It is the responsibility of the college and university heads to ensure safety of all the students. Students have no role to play in any political developments or untoward incidents in Kashmir. They have moved out of the state purely to pursue better education, which is their right and the administration of the colleges they are studying in, have every responsibility to provide them safe and secure environment,” he said.
JKJCCPS also appealed government to encourage local investors for establishing higher educational institutes and colleges so that the students may not feel compelled to move outside the state.

 

 

