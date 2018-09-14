JKJCCP hails appointment of Secretary School Education

Srinagar, Sep 13:
JK Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools (JKJCCPS) has welcomed the appointment of Ajeet Kumar Sahu Secretary to the Government, School Education Department on full time basis.
In a statement, JKJCCPS Chairman Showkat M Chowdhary said has welcomed government decision to post full-fledged Secretary to School Education without any additional charges so that the officer gives full time to school education.
He said school education should be prioritised as the base of the nation depends on how quality education system of the state is at school level.
“School education should be prioritised as the future of youth lies in how they are moulded in schools,” he said.
JKJCCS said they would provide every kind of support to Secretary School Education in making the school education system better.
JKCCPS said they would seek the audience of the Secretary and apprise him about the functioning of the schools and besides the issues confronting them.
Coordination Committee hoped that Secretary School Education would take private schools on board for suggestions as and when required for framing polices for school education.