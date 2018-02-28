JKJCCI concerned over ban on 4 times for LoC trade

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
President Jammu & Kashmir Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JK-JCCI) Javid Ahmad Tenga has expressed dismay over the arbitrary ban imposed by the government on bartar Pistachio, Apple, Charmagaz and Anardana of the 21 agreed tradable items.
JKJCCI said it has been advocating for adding more tradable fast selling items to the existing 21 items list to make the LoC trade broad based and meaningful “but the government is instead banning the items already allowed under the system, which tends to drive the LoC traders to wall and forcing them to stop the trade’.
JKJCCI said it supports demand of LoC traders for revocation of the ban and removal of the trade facilitation officer immediately.
The President, in the meantime has discussed the LoC trade related issues with the Joint Secretary Home, GOI, Gyanesh Kumar in a meeting held with him on 26th of February, 2018 at Delhi. It said they sought a broad based meeting with him to be held at Srinagar by the JK-JCCI Executive Committee to appreciate and sort out the issues impeding the smooth conduct of LoC trade faster.
It said Joint Secretary has assured to address the issue in a positive manner.
President has requested the LoC traders to not to go for any further strike for some time after the assurance of the officer concerned to do the necessary.
