JKIMPARD organizes foundation training series for ULB representatives

J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (J&K IMPARD) is organizing a Foundation Training Series for elected representatives of Urban Local Bodies in the State from December 3, 2018 to 9th January, 2019.
According to an official, the series is being attended by 960 Elected Representatives of Urban Local Bodies in various batches of three day training programme at IMPARD, Jammu/Srinagar.
This training series has been designed to create optimism and build the right mind set through attitudinal change, effective leadership skills, self motivation and assessment for effective Governance.
The first batch of Foundational Training Programme was inaugurated here yesterday by Financial Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development Department, K.B.Agarwal. Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation Chander Mohan Gupta and Purnima Sharma were also present on the occassion.
Speaking on the occasion, the Financial Commissioner asked the newly elected representatives of Urban Local Bodies to perform their functions with utmost devotion and dedication. He said that this programme will enhance their knowledge and skills about their functions considerably as they shall be oriented with their powers, functions, role and responsibilities as enshrined in the Acts.
The academic sessions to be covered in these programmes include Plan Formulation, Conduct of business, policies and programmes of Urban Governance, Resource Mobilization, Municipal Financial Accounting and Social Accountability and responsibility, the official added.