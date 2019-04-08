JKICPS organizes workshop on Juvenile Justice

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Protection Services (JKICPS) in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, Jammu organized a one-day workshop on the Juvenile Justice System here on Sunday.

The official spokesperson said that the workshop was inaugurated by the Justice Rajesh Bindal in presence of Vinod Chatterjee Koul, Chairman DLSA Jammu (Principal District and Session Judge), GA Sofi, State Mission Director JKICPS, Rajiv Khajuria Member SCOC, Geetanjali Goel, Additional District and Session Judge Delhi, Dr. Sangmitra Barik, Deputy Director NIPPCD, New Delhi and Naushad Ali Khan, Secretary DLSA Jammu.

The spokesperson said in his address, Justice Bindal emphasized on the role of vibrant child protection mechanism in the state and the role of Judicial Officers and Police in the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act. He stressed that all the stakeholders must work in close coordination so that the mandate of the Act is achieved in letter and spirit on the ground.

The Mission Director JKICPS highlighted the work done on child protection and its mechanism. He assured that JKICPS will work in close liaison with the Judiciary in implementing the provision of Act and Rules in the state.

Chairman DLSA Jammu gave a brief introduction of the role of DLSA regarding the implementation of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Rajiv Khajuria, in his address, address highlighted the achievements made in child protection by ICPS.