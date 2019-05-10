J&KHC calls on Advisor Ganai

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Seeks extension of industrial power benefits to hotels

J&K Hotelier’s Club Thursday called on Advisor to Governor Khurshid A Gania at circuit house and urged him to extend power tariff benefits to hotels by one year.

In a statement, JKHC said it held a fruitful meeting with the advisor who gave patient hearing to the delegation which was led by its chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya.

At the outset, Chaya hailed Advisor Governor for taking great pains for the promotion of tourism sector.

Chaya said tourist footfall this year was not as expected and further promotional activities were needed to attract travellers to Kashmir.

He said in view of the low tourist footfall, it was mandatory that the government extended power tariff benefits to hotels at par with Small Scale Industries by one more year.

J&KHC said Advisor gave on spot instructions to the concerned authorize for extending every possible help to the hoteliers in this regard and asked them to extend the scheme of industrial power benefits at least for nine months.

“Advisor said the department is keen to attract LTC travellers to Kashmir for which, he said, they have made correspondence with all states and union territories urging them to encourage their government employees to travel to Kashmir,” Chaya said.

Chaya further said Advisor also assured that the department will further launch aggressive marketing campaigns to increase tourist footfall to Kashmir.

Chaya hailed Advisor Khurshid A Ganai for listening to them patiently and taking prompt action for the relief of the hoteliers.