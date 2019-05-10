About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&KHC calls on Advisor Ganai

Seeks extension of industrial power benefits to hotels 

J&K Hotelier’s Club Thursday called on Advisor to Governor Khurshid A Gania at circuit house and urged him to extend power tariff benefits to hotels by one year.
In a statement, JKHC said it held a fruitful meeting with the advisor who gave patient hearing to the delegation which was led by its chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya.
At the outset, Chaya hailed Advisor Governor for taking great pains for the promotion of tourism sector.
Chaya said tourist footfall this year was not as expected and further promotional activities were needed to attract travellers to Kashmir.
He said in view of the low tourist footfall, it was mandatory that the government extended power tariff benefits to hotels at par with Small Scale Industries by one more year.
J&KHC said Advisor gave on spot instructions to the concerned authorize for extending every possible help to the hoteliers in this regard and asked them to extend the scheme of industrial power benefits at least for nine months.
“Advisor said the department is keen to attract LTC travellers to Kashmir for which, he said, they have made correspondence with all states and union territories urging them to encourage their government employees to travel to Kashmir,” Chaya said.
Chaya further said Advisor also assured that the department will further launch aggressive marketing campaigns to increase tourist footfall to Kashmir.
Chaya hailed Advisor Khurshid A Ganai for listening to them patiently and taking prompt action for the relief of the hoteliers.

Latest News

Two youths drown in Udhampur

Two youths drown in Udhampur

May 09 | Agencies
J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding lo ...

J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding lo ...

May 09 | Agencies
Intially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors ...

Intially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors ...

May 09 | Press Trust of India
NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 2022

NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 2022

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Three absconders arrested in Jammu, Poonch

Three absconders arrested in Jammu, Poonch

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

May 09 | Agencies
Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

May 09 | Agencies
Iran announces partial withdrawal from nuclear deal

Iran announces partial withdrawal from nuclear deal

May 09 | RK Web News
Fake news can be countered by identifying source credibility: Study

Fake news can be countered by identifying source credibility: Study

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

May 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

May 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

May 09 | Agencies
Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

May 09 | Irfan Yatoo
Unidentified body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

Unidentified body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

May 09 | RK Online Desk
BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

May 09 | Agencies
Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN

Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN's move to rel ...

May 09 | Press Trust of India
US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Pak shrine blast: Death toll rises to 11

Pak shrine blast: Death toll rises to 11

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 09 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&KHC calls on Advisor Ganai

Seeks extension of industrial power benefits to hotels 

              

J&K Hotelier’s Club Thursday called on Advisor to Governor Khurshid A Gania at circuit house and urged him to extend power tariff benefits to hotels by one year.
In a statement, JKHC said it held a fruitful meeting with the advisor who gave patient hearing to the delegation which was led by its chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya.
At the outset, Chaya hailed Advisor Governor for taking great pains for the promotion of tourism sector.
Chaya said tourist footfall this year was not as expected and further promotional activities were needed to attract travellers to Kashmir.
He said in view of the low tourist footfall, it was mandatory that the government extended power tariff benefits to hotels at par with Small Scale Industries by one more year.
J&KHC said Advisor gave on spot instructions to the concerned authorize for extending every possible help to the hoteliers in this regard and asked them to extend the scheme of industrial power benefits at least for nine months.
“Advisor said the department is keen to attract LTC travellers to Kashmir for which, he said, they have made correspondence with all states and union territories urging them to encourage their government employees to travel to Kashmir,” Chaya said.
Chaya further said Advisor also assured that the department will further launch aggressive marketing campaigns to increase tourist footfall to Kashmir.
Chaya hailed Advisor Khurshid A Ganai for listening to them patiently and taking prompt action for the relief of the hoteliers.

News From Rising Kashmir

;