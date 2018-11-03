JKHARA attends Airport Advisory Committee Meeting

Seeks more flights on Sgr-Jammu route during winter months
Srinagar, Nov 2
J&K Hotel and Restaurant Association (JKHARA) Friday participated in the airport advisory committee meeting, which was chaired by National Conference Chief and Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah. Deputy Commissioner Budgam Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar and Director Airport Sharad Kumar also attended the meeting.
The JKHARA delegation was led by its president Showkat M Chowdhary who was accompanied by its Secretary General Adil Khan and Joint Secretary Shahjahan.
During the meeting, JKHARA said Dir Airport assured that the night flights will be started soon and the airport authority has made all the arrangements for its operation.
JKHARA said Director airport Sharad Kumar also informed the meeting that AirAsia has shown interest to operate direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Srinagar on which the government is mulling to give a go ahead.
"He also informed that a baggage collection center would also be set up in the city where traveller can check in baggage and depart to airport in time."
He also informed the meeting that the work on the Kargil airport is on the final stage and it will also be made operational soon.
Director Airport further said that the waiting hall at the airport would be expanded to accommodate more passengers.
In view of the operation of the international flights, Dir Airport said new terminal is being constructed for which a shuttle services will also be kept by the airlines to ease the rush of the travellers and to facilitate international flights.
On the occasion, JKHARA urged the airport authority to increase the frequency of the flights between Srinagar and Jammu in view of the frequent road closures and heavy rush on this route during winter months.
JKHARA also suggested widening of the road leading to the airport so that the travellers don’t waste time in traffic jam.
JKHARA President also requested the airport authority that local vendors should also be given chance to have shops at airport terminal where Kashmiri art and craft can be sold.
The meeting was also attended by Presidents of KCCI, TASK, TAAK and KHAROF.