JKGGC reviews pending complaints

Srinagar, September 04:
In an effort to speed up the outcome oriented disposal of the Grievances reported to Governor’s Grievance Cell by general public, a review meeting of 6 departments pertaining to Jammu division was taken under the Chairmanship of Project Director, J&K Government Grievance Cell (JKGGC), Inam-ul-Haq Siddiqui.
Nodal Officers from all the six departments viz., Chief Engineer PMGSY Jammu, Chief Conservator of Forests Jammu, Chief Engineer PHE Jammu, Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) Jammu, Chief Engineer UEED Jammu and Director, Industries and Commerce Department Jammu attended the meeting via video conferencing from Civil Secretariat Jammu.
A total of 483 grievances have been received by these departments till date, out of which 244 have been disposed off and 239 are in the process of disposal.
The Nodal Officers of the concerned departments were exhorted to seriously contemplate on the issues reported by general public and co-ordinate citizen friendly solutions at their own level for quality disposal of genuine complaints and grievances forwarded from Governor’s Grievance Cell.
The departments were impressed upon to institutionalize the grievance redressal mechanism at departmental level and to upgrade such systems to cater to the pressing grievance, demands of people on fast track mode.