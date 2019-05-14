JKFEF condoles with Imtiyaz Gojri

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Forest Employees Federation (JKFEF) has condoled the demise of brother-in-law of imtiyaz Ahmed Gojri, Media Advisor of Forest Employee Federation. The deceased was residing at Zoji-Lanker Rainawari and was not keeping well from last few months before he left for heavenly abode.

In a statement FEF spokesperson said the federation stands in solidarity with all its members and prays to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give patience to the family members.