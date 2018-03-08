JKFA rebuts misappropriation of funds allegations

Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) Wednesday rebutted the allegations that it received Rs 2.7 crore for holding Late Mufti Mohammad Syed league tournament in 2017.
In a statement, JKFA spokesperson said JKFA is an apolitical association and has no concern with any political activities of any party.
The Association, it said, has been carrying out its activities professionally and in a transparent manner with an aim and objective to promote and popularize the game of football in the state for more than five decades.
The spokesperson further said JKFA was allotted Rs 59.80 lakhs under ‘Khelo India’ (Central sponsored Sports Scheme) to organise football tournaments at block & District level in Kashmir valley.
“Under the scheme, the funds were also allotted to other association coaches and managers to organize competition of various disciplines at block level not only for JKFA alone. Accordingly the amount of Rs 59027 each was transferred by the JKFA to 88 Blocks of all Districts of Kashmir valley to hold the football events at block levels. After the successful completion of 88 block-level tournaments and intra District events were held for which Rs 1,26,354 per district was allotted. The events were held in all ten districts of Kashmir and it concluded in March 2017. The audit of the accounts was carried out and the same was submitted to the Sports Council in time. The audit report was also presented before the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India by the Sports Council.”
Similarly, it said, to organise Late Mufti Mohammad Memorial Gold Cup Football League Tournament in all districts of the State, the Government earmarked Rs 2 crore in 2017.
“The event started in August 2017 and in which 640 teams and clubs in different age groups participated. More than 1174 matches out of 2100 matches have been played in the event so far for which the Association has incurred an expenditure of Rs 61,27,860. The Sports Council has released only Rs 50 lakhs for the event so far,” he said.
Giving details of the expenditure of each match, it said an expenditure of Rs 7000 per match which includes refreshment to each players, officiating charges to referees, transportation as charges per the norms of Sports Council were incurred.
The spokesperson said J&K Football Association has also in the past organized similar tournaments like Sheri Kashmir Gold Cup, Sadiq Memorial , Madri Mehrban Shah Faisal, Prof Saif din Memorial, Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad Gold Cup, Alama Iqbal Memorial Football Tournaments from time and time.
While terming the allegations of misappropriation of funds as baseless, fabricated and figment of imagination, the JKFA appeal the political parties not to drag them into any politics. “The accounts of JKFA are there and can be scrutinized by any Government agency anytime. But dragging the name of premier Association to settle political scores is unfortunate. JKFA is the biggest Association in the state having more than 700 registered clubs. Our accounts are yearly audited by the auditors and the audit reports of the JKFA are placed before General Council of JKFA and copy of which goes to the Sports Council as well,” he said.
The spokesperson said that JKFA will leave no stone unturned for the promotion and betterment of the football in the state.
He also warned that some disgruntled elements were misleading media and political parties about the functioning for JKFA and warned them that they will be exposed before the public soon.
