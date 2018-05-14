JKFA re-elects Thakur as President

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Football Association held its special 2ND meeting of Congress of General Council at 11:00 AM in Hotel Lala Rukh Srinagar in which 126 Associate and Direct Members of J&K took part.
Office Bearers and Members of all the 22 DFAs took part and first confirmed and approved the proposal and Resolution for Amendment to the constitution of the Association which in addition already posts available more post were created for smooth functioning of the Association affairs and activities. In addition to elections council nominated creation of few New posts of 5TH Zone (North East) was created.
Z.A Thakur was re-elected as President, Prof. B. A. Shah as General Secretary, S. S. Bunty as Treasurer, S.A Hameed was elected as Executive Chief of the Association.
In addition, five Vice-Presidents, two Joint Secretary, Assistant General Secretary Bilal Ahmad Panjabi.
Chairman for various committees, members for Executive committee were also elected.