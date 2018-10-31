About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JKFA organises training for physical teachers, footballers in Leh

Published at October 31, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Football Association organised 3-day course for physical teachers and footballers of District Leh from 26 Oct 2018.
All India Football Federation experts Intikhab Alam provided training to 24 candidates. Bilal Ahmad Panjabi was deputed for the course as development officer by AIFF.
Two football festivals were also organised for boys and girls of age group between 6 years to 12 years at Kandri Vidayala School and Central Institute of Buddhist Studies Leh Ladakh.
District Development Commissioner Leh, Avny Lavasa presided over the closing ceremony.
District authorities assured J&K Football Association and All India Football Federation full co-operation in hosting such courses and workshops in future.

