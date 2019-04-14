JKFA mourns footballer’s demise

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The President, members and the players of Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) has mourned the demise of Haroon Quareshi Ex-footballer of Maharaja Sports Club Srinagar who left for heavenly abode on 13 April 2019 while attending a practice match at Anjum Ground Qamarwari.

He was a thorough Gentelman, soft spoken and a promising sportsman.

His sudden death has created a void which is difficult to fill.

In this connection, a condolence meeting was held today at JKFA Office under the Chairmanship of Prof. B.A Shah, General Secretary JKFA in which it was prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow peace upon the departed soul and give forebearance to the breaveared family to bear this irreaparble loss. The entire football farternity is pained at this hour of grief and sorrow.