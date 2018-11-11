About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JKFA holds condolence meeting

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

J&K Football Association has deeply mourned the demise of Khalid Basher son of BA Basharat of Sopore who is a direct member of the association.
A condolence meeting was held in the association office at Abiguzar on Saturday under the Chairmanship of President JKFA ZA Thakur.
The meeting prayed to almighty Allah to bestow peace upon the departed soul and give forbearance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. The fraternity of football is shocked at the tragic death and shares the grief with the bereaved family at this point of time.

