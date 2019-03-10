JKFA Celebrates Women’s Day

March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Football Association celebrated AFC Women’s day on 8 March 2019 at different venues of the State in which a large number of women participated.

The functions were organized at Ashoka HS School, Jammu, BR College of Paramedical Sciences, Jammu, IRP 15th BN Women Wing J&K Police, Gulshan Ground , Jammu, B.R Nursing College Digiana, Jammu.

In addition, a Mega Festival was organized by J&K Police in collaboration with J&K Football Association at Police Academy Udhampur. About 1200 women participated in different activities like workshop training, push pass activities, 7V7 games, recreational games and coordination games at these venues. J&K Police Department announced the formation of a Women’s Football team on this day which was appreciated by public in general and football lovers in particular.

Emphasis was laid on women empowerment and their roll in different spheres.

A similar function was held at Eliezer Joldan Memorial College at Leh, Ladakh. The entire Programme was coordinated by AIFF Grassroots Instructor Intikhab Alam and AIFF Development Officer for J&K BIlal Ahmad Panjabi along with the team who worked tirelessly to make this programme a success.