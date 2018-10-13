JKFA begins D License Coaches Course

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
J&K Football Association in collaboration with Directorate of Physical Education & Sports University of Kashmir is organizing AIFF ‘D’ Licence Coaches Course from 12 October 2018 to 17 October 2018.
The course was inaugurated today at University Campus Hazratbal, Srinagar.
Twenty five candidates from Kashmir Province are participating in the course.
Sajid Yousuf Dar, AFC ‘C’ Licence Instructor and Football Coach of University of Kashmir has been deputed by All India Football Federation as Instructor for the course. \
The participants will receive coaching tips and other related matters from the instructor so that they can impart coaching to the budding footballers of their concerned areas on the modern techniques of the Game.