JKFA Annual League Football Tournament 2019

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Iqbal sports beat J&K Forest by 3 goals

In the ongoing State Annual League Football tournament five matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground on the 11th of July 2019. In the first match of Super Division Lonestar Blue defeated Fort view FC by Two Goals to Nil. Saliha & Faisal scored for Lonestar Blue FC

The second match of Premier Division was played between Iqbal Sports FC & Forest Football Club. Both the teams started with an aggressive note trying to break through the defence line. It was an evenly balanced match. Iqbal Sports scored the first goal by Bazaib. J&K Forest FC tried hard to equalize but failed. Iqbal Sports converted Two more goals by Sihad and Nova Singh. Both the teams exhibited good show and the spectators appreciated some good moves made by both teams. Thus Iqbal FC defeated Forest FC by three goals to Nil.

The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International