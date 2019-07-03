About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKFA Annual League Football Tournament 2019

J&K Bank thrash SFA by 5 goals.

Annual League Football Tournament of J&K Football Association kick started from July 1 2019 at Synthetic Turf TRC, Srinagar.
The inaugural match was played between Islamic University and Tawheed FC of Senior Division.
Athar of Islamic University scored a brilliant goal in the first half. In the 2nd half Tawheed FC made some excellent moves and equalized the score by a splendid goal in the dying movement of second half. The match ended with 1-1- goal draw.
The 2nd match of the Premier Division was played between J&K Bank XI and State Football Academy (SFA). In the beginning both the teams started aggressive and coordinated football.
It was in the 12th minute of fist half that Furkan of J&K Bank scored a marvelous goal taking every one surprise.
J&K Bank made another move in the 30th minute of first half which resulted in another goal by Danish. Later in the 2nd half Akif of J&K Bank scored a hattrick by scoring three goals in 40th, 43rd and 75th minute of the First and Second half respectively.
J&K Bank defeated SFA by five goal to Nil. Executive Chief of JKFA SA Hameed was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
J&K Football Association expressed sincere thanks to M/s Rahim Greens for providing an ambulance for the Tournament to meet any eventuality.
JKFA said they always remember the goodwill gesture by M/s Rahim Greens.
“We are also thankful to Sports International (VECTOR) for sponsoring Footballs for the Tournament.”

 

