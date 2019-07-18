JKFA Annual League Football Tournament

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

F&S XI played 1:1 goal draw against AG’s XI

In the ongoing State Annual League Football tournament three matches of Junior Division were played on at Polo Ground West and two matches at synthetic turf, TRC.

A statement from the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association said at Polo Ground west Ist match was played between Mavericks FC Nowgam and Sevenstar FC Hazratbal. The match ended with 1:1 draw. The second match was played between Bemina United FC & Green Valley FC. Both teams scored one goal each and the match ended in a draw. The third match of Junior Div. was played between Hasanabad FC and Rangreth Warriors, Hasanabad defeated Rangrath Warriors by four goals to Nil.

At Synthetic Turf, TRC Ground Ist match of Super Division was played between Jehangir Sports and FC Views. Jehangir Sports defeated FC Views by two goals to nil. The second premier division match was played between AG’s Office XI & Food & Supplies XI. F&S XI players started with an aggressive note and in the fifth minute of the Ist half made a tremendous effort at goal which resulted in a goal scored by Imran of F&S XI. Ag’s Office players consolidated their position and tried hard to equalize and made various zigzag passes but due to the poor finish could not equalize. The half time score was F&S XI leading by one goal. In the 10th minute of the second half Amanjot Singh of Ag’s XI missed an open net chance. In the 70th minute of second half Amanjot Singh of Ag’s XI converted a penalty kick given to them for a gross offence in the penalty area. Though Ag’s XI missed a number of chances but equally strong was the defence line of the F&S XI. The match ended in 1-1 draw.

The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International (VECTOR).