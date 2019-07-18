About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKFA Annual League Football Tournament

F&S XI played 1:1 goal draw against AG’s XI 

In the ongoing State Annual League Football tournament three matches of Junior Division were played on at Polo Ground West and two matches at synthetic turf, TRC.
A statement from the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association said at Polo Ground west Ist match was played between Mavericks FC Nowgam and Sevenstar FC Hazratbal. The match ended with 1:1 draw. The second match was played between Bemina United FC & Green Valley FC. Both teams scored one goal each and the match ended in a draw. The third match of Junior Div. was played between Hasanabad FC and Rangreth Warriors, Hasanabad defeated Rangrath Warriors by four goals to Nil.
At Synthetic Turf, TRC Ground Ist match of Super Division was played between Jehangir Sports and FC Views. Jehangir Sports defeated FC Views by two goals to nil. The second premier division match was played between AG’s Office XI & Food & Supplies XI. F&S XI players started with an aggressive note and in the fifth minute of the Ist half made a tremendous effort at goal which resulted in a goal scored by Imran of F&S XI. Ag’s Office players consolidated their position and tried hard to equalize and made various zigzag passes but due to the poor finish could not equalize. The half time score was F&S XI leading by one goal. In the 10th minute of the second half Amanjot Singh of Ag’s XI missed an open net chance. In the 70th minute of second half Amanjot Singh of Ag’s XI converted a penalty kick given to them for a gross offence in the penalty area. Though Ag’s XI missed a number of chances but equally strong was the defence line of the F&S XI. The match ended in 1-1 draw.
The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International (VECTOR).

 

 

Latest News

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

Jul 17 | Javid Sofi
Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, rules ICJ

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Over 56,000 acres of land in JK with defence depts, wings, organisatio ...

Over 56,000 acres of land in JK with defence depts, wings, organisatio ...

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

Jul 17 | Agencies
Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

Jul 17 | Agencies
Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured ...

Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured ...

Jul 17 | Rising Kashmir News
India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath

India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Pakistan

Pakistan's CTD arrests JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatri from Delhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Amarnath yatri from Delhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Protests in Pulwama

Protests in Pulwama's Pinglina over contaminated drinking water supply

Jul 17 | Javid Sofi
Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Gund Brath, internet service suspended

Jul 17 | Noor ul Haq
US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya

US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya 'ethnic cleansing'

Jul 17 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKFA Annual League Football Tournament

F&S XI played 1:1 goal draw against AG’s XI 

              

In the ongoing State Annual League Football tournament three matches of Junior Division were played on at Polo Ground West and two matches at synthetic turf, TRC.
A statement from the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association said at Polo Ground west Ist match was played between Mavericks FC Nowgam and Sevenstar FC Hazratbal. The match ended with 1:1 draw. The second match was played between Bemina United FC & Green Valley FC. Both teams scored one goal each and the match ended in a draw. The third match of Junior Div. was played between Hasanabad FC and Rangreth Warriors, Hasanabad defeated Rangrath Warriors by four goals to Nil.
At Synthetic Turf, TRC Ground Ist match of Super Division was played between Jehangir Sports and FC Views. Jehangir Sports defeated FC Views by two goals to nil. The second premier division match was played between AG’s Office XI & Food & Supplies XI. F&S XI players started with an aggressive note and in the fifth minute of the Ist half made a tremendous effort at goal which resulted in a goal scored by Imran of F&S XI. Ag’s Office players consolidated their position and tried hard to equalize and made various zigzag passes but due to the poor finish could not equalize. The half time score was F&S XI leading by one goal. In the 10th minute of the second half Amanjot Singh of Ag’s XI missed an open net chance. In the 70th minute of second half Amanjot Singh of Ag’s XI converted a penalty kick given to them for a gross offence in the penalty area. Though Ag’s XI missed a number of chances but equally strong was the defence line of the F&S XI. The match ended in 1-1 draw.
The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International (VECTOR).

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;