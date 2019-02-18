JKEWF condemns mob violence against Kashmiris

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 17:
A meeting of J&K Employees and Workers Federation (JKEWF) was held at Gindun Park, Rajbagh here on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by its convener by S Umar Bhat. Representatives from PHE, Agriculture, R&B, Forest, UEED, and Regional Transport Office (RTO) also participated in the meeting.
In a statement issued here, a spokesman of the JKEWF while strongly condemning the mob violence against Kashmiri students, employees, businessmen and others in Jammu and other parts of the country, the participants appealed the Governor’s administration and Central Governments to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiris outside the Valley.
They also asked the State Government to abolish Durbar Move practice forthwith as it is wastage of time, resources and manpower. Every year people of one region have to suffer for six months in the absence of the Government. The only solution to this problem is to abolish Durbar Move practice.
They also said that Durbar Move employees suffer always in situations like the prevailing one in Jammu. The participants assured their full support to the Secretariat Employees unions. They don’t need to resign from their jobs and come back, but instead the Government must provide them fool-proof security to them and their families in Jammu.
Kashmiri employees working in Jammu and their families are living in fear and the sluggish response of the administration in dealing with the situation is unfortunate.