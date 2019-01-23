JKEF urges Govt to end atrocities on journalists in Kashmir

Srinagar:
Jammu Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) on Tuesday condemned attack on photojournalists in Shopian gunfight site—while performing their professional duties in which few photojournalists were injured after protests broke out in the area.
In a statement issued here, JKEF urged government to ensure safety and protection of media persons working in Kashmir, adding that “it is their constitutional and moral duty to ensure conducive environment for media persons.” JKEF while strongly condemning the incident, called for a strong action against those who were involved in the act.
Further impressed upon the state and central governments to improve their record for press freedom, rather than resort to authoritative measures, that further malign their image”.
JKEF also sought intervention from Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik and D G Police Dilbagh Singh to put an end to the attacks on journalists.