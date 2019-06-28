JKEF seeks smooth elections to Kashmir Press Club

June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expresses regret over arrest of Aafaq’s Editor

Jammu Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) Thursday held a meeting in Srinagar to deliberate upon the upcoming elections to Kashmir Press Club and the prevalent situation for media in Kashmir.

The meeting was chaired by the Convener of the JKEF. According to a statement, the elections to the Press Club remained the top agenda for the members, who observed that the elections to the Press Club should be held in a fair and smooth manner.

The members also observed that the elections to Press Club should be held soon so that the journalist body would continue functioning in a smooth manner.

During the meeting, members hailed the role of JKEF towards the betterment of the media fraternity. The JKEF being the largest and formidable body of media will always deliver for the cause of journalists, the statement added.

The members also expressed regret over the arrest of Editor Daily Afaq Ghulam Jeelani Qadri. They said that media is the fourth pillar of democracy and it should not be arbitrarily attacked. KNS

