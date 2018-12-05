JKEF reiterates its stand to expand print media industry

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 04:
A three-hour marathon general body meeting of Jammu Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) was held on Tuesday at Kashmir Press Club polo view with co-convener Mohd Aslam Bhat in the chair. The meeting reiterated its stand on working for expanding media industry in the state and hailed the collaboration of Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum with Jammu Editors Guild for facing the challenges concerning growth and expansion of print media in Jammu and Kashmir.
The participants of the meeting unanimously hailed the meeting of a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum with Jammu Editors Guild and formation of Jammu and Kashmir News Forum for facing the challenges concerning media houses in Jammu and Kashmir. It was unanimously resolved that the Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum will keep its doors open for all sections of media fraternity including working journalists and photojournalists.
The meeting resolved to take up the issue of fair distribution of government advertisements with the State Information Department and put on record the demand for payment of the arrears of six months due to newspapers by virtue of the announcement of the former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on the floor of the assembly in which she had declared that the revised rates would be enhanced from January 2017.
The participants also pledged to take up the issue of empanelment of new newspapers completing three years of sustained publication by December 2018 and subsequent enhancement of budget proportionate to the number of newspapers proposed for empanelment.
The meeting passed a resolution for strengthening the Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum and cementing its relations with the Jammu Editors Guild.
It was unanimously decided election of the Forum will be conducted democratically after six months.
At the end of the meeting, the co-convener presented his vote-of-thanks to all members who spared time to join the meet.