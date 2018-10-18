JKEF, KEG, KPPA, KJA condemn assault on journalists

Urges Govt to ensure safety, protection of media persons working in Kashmir
Srinagar, Oct 17 (KNS):
Various media organisations Wednesday condemned the attack on journalists and photographers at the gunfight site in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar while performing their professional duties.
In a statement issued, Jammu and Kashmir Editors forum urged governmnet to ensure safety and protection of media persons working in Kashmir, adding that it is their constitutional and moral duty to provide a conducive environment for media persons.
JKEF while strongly condemning the incident, called for a strong action against those who were involved in the act.
Similarly, Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) also condemned the manhandling of various reporters and videographers by policemen in Fateh
“The house in which the encounter took place was on fire and they (journalists) were covering the incident. At the time of the police's illegal attack on media, there was no gun battle, no protest and the only activity was the firefighters were extinguishing the fire from spreading around,” said a KEG spokesman, in a statement.
KEG said that the police action on the ground suggests that the counter-insurgency establishment wishes to frighten the media and stop this institution from covering anything which the grid dislikes and take over the entire systems and processes.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) said two senior Police officers - Superintendent of Police (North City) and Superintendent of Police (Cargo) - used abusive language against the photojournalists while they were covering the Fateh Kadal gunfight and roughed up several of them.
The spokesman termed the behaviour of the two senior Police officers as “brazen” and “uncalled for” and urged the authorities to take immediate action against them.
The KPPA spokesman said if immediate action was not taken against these two senior Police officers then the photojournalist community would be forced to hit the streets in protest.
While, Kashmir expressed shock over the incident as it has injured many journalists including reporters and photographers.
KJA also raised the issue with Inspector General of Police, SP Pani who extended ‘unconditional apologies’ to the journalistic fraternity and assured action in the case.
“Without going into the context of the incident I unconditionally apologise to all journalist friends. I assured to look into it because we don’t want any unpleasant thing happening between police and media,” Pani told KJA spokesperson over the phone.