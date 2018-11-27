JKEF holds meet, discuss various issues

Highlights contribution of Kh Sonaullah Bhat, Sofi Ghulam Muhammad
Highlights contribution of Kh Sonaullah Bhat, Sofi Ghulam Muhammad
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 26:
Jammu Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) on Monday remembered Baba-e-Sahafat, Khawaja Sonaullah Bhat (Aftab) and Sofi Ghulam Muhammad (Srinagar Times) on their ninth anniversaries.
The JKEF paid tributes to the patron and senior most Editor of Daily Aftab and senior most Editor of Srinagar Times and highlighted their contribution in the journalistic filed and fraternity.
The Editor’s forum further stated that their contribution will be remembered for a long.
The forum also prayed for the eternal peace to the departed souls.
Meanwhile, a meeting of JKEF was held today with the co-convener, Mohd Aslam Bhat in chair.
Coordination between Jammu Editors Guild (JEG) and Jammu and Kashmir Editors (JKEF) forum dominated the proceedings of the meeting.
The Co- convener lauded the role of the team that went to Jammu for formation of Jammu and Kashmir Newspapers Forum (JKNF), an amalgam of JEG and JKEF.
It was stressed in the meeting that JKEF will always stand for the betterment of journalists and will work with zeal and zest to strengthen the forum in future.
The meeting expressed satisfaction over the working of the members of the Kashmir Press Club. “They are working honestly and will take the club to new heights and strive for the cause of Kashmiri journalists,” the meeting hoped.