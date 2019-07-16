JKEF congratulates victorious candidates in KPC elections

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) on Monday congratulated the contestants who emerged victorious in the elections of Kashmir Press club (KPC) held on Monday.

JKEF Convenor Zahoor Hashmi and its Co-Convenor Muhammad Aslam Bhat as per a statement congratulated the winners especially newly elected president Shuja-ul Haq, Vice president Moazam Muhammad, General Secretary Ishfaq Ahmad Tantray, Treasurer Farooq Javed and Executive Members for emerging victorious in first ever elections conducted by Press Club of Kashmir.

They also thanked the Election Commission of KPC and other observers for holding free and fair elections in a democratic and disciplined manner.

“We hope that the new elected body will work for the betterment and well-being of Journalists working here who are facing different kind of hardships,” they added.

The duo also hailed the role played by the journalists during voting. “The discipline by journos during the voting was appreciable, exemplary and laudable,” they added.